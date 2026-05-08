KKK 15 highest paid contestant 2026: Who is likely to top list?

Mumbai: Popular filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty is all set to return with a brand-new season – Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after a year-long break. The makers have officially announced the 13 confirmed contestants for season 15, and excitement among fans is already at an all-time high. This year’s theme has been revealed as “Darr Ka Naya Daur,” promising bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and more entertainment.

As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 will reportedly be shot in Cape Town, South Africa, one of the franchise’s favourite international locations. Ever since the contestant list was unveiled, fans have been curious to know which celebrity is being paid the highest for the upcoming season.

Confirmed contestants

The confirmed contestants this year include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan.

Meanwhile, the challenger lineup features familiar names like Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin and Avika Gor.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 salary talks begin

After looking at the popularity, previous reality show earnings, and current market value of the contestants, two stars appear to have the highest chances of topping the remuneration list this season. They are – Rubina Dilaik and Gaurav Khanna.

Rubina Dilaik has always been among the most bankable television stars. During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, reports claimed that she earned around Rs 5 lakh per week and remained one of the highest-paid contestants throughout the season. She was also reportedly among the top-paid celebrities during her previous appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi, where reports suggested she charged nearly Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh per episode. Considering her popularity and reality show experience, she is expected to demand a massive paycheck yet again.

Another strong contender for the highest-paid contestant title is Gaurav Khanna. The actor reportedly charged around Rs 17.5 lakh per week for his recent stint on Bigg Boss 19, making him one of the top-paid contestants in the show’s history. With his growing fanbase and strong television presence, industry watchers believe he could easily be among the highest earners of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.

While the exact remuneration details are yet to be officially confirmed, all eyes are currently on Rubina Dilaik and Gaurav Khanna, as fans eagerly wait to find out who will eventually top the paycheck list this season.