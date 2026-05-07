Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: A look at per episode fees of contestants

Mumbai: After a one-year break due to production-related issues, Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally making a grand comeback with season 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has already created huge excitement online after Colors TV officially announced the celebrity contestants for the new season.

Apart from the dangerous stunts and celebrity line-up, fans are also curious to know how much contestants get paid to participate in the show. While the remuneration details for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are still not out, here’s a look at what former contestants reportedly charged in previous seasons.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants salaries

1. Karan Wahi

Actor and host Karan Wahi participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 in 2017. According to reports, he was paid nearly Rs 2 lakh per episode for the Rohit Shetty-hosted season, which was shot in Spain.

2. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik was one of the most talked-about contestants of season 12. Reports claimed that the actress charged around Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh per episode, making her one of the highest-paid contestants of that season.

3. Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani has appeared in multiple editions of the show, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and the special edition Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. While his exact fees were never officially revealed, reports suggest he usually charges around Rs 4–5 lakh per episode for reality shows.

4. Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh participated in season 11 of the stunt reality show. According to media reports, he was paid approximately Rs 3.34 lakh per episode during his stint.

5. Jasmin Bhasin

Popular television actress Jasmin Bhasin took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Reports claimed that she earned around Rs 1 lakh per episode while performing dangerous stunts on the show.

6. Avika Gor

Actress Avika Gor, best known for her television shows, also participated in season 9. According to reports, she was paid nearly Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Fresh faces join KKK 15

This year’s season will feature several celebrities participating in the stunt reality show for the first time. The confirmed contestants include:

Gaurav Khanna

Avinash Mishra

Orry

Harsh Gujral

Shagun Sharma

Farrhana Bhatt

With excitement around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 growing every day, fans are now eagerly waiting to know the official salaries of this season’s contestants and see who manages to survive Rohit Shetty’s toughest stunts.