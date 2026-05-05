Mumbai: The countdown has officially begun for the much-awaited new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. After a year-long break, the stunt-based reality show is gearing up for a grand return, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Ruhaanika Dhawan joins show

TV actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has confirmed that she will be participating in the upcoming season. In a recent interaction with Telly Chakkar, she revealed that contestants are expected to leave India in about nine days, likely around May 13 or 14, earlier than the usual end-of-May travel schedule.

However, the video was later deleted by the portal’s Instagram page.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot location

The filming for this season will take place in South Africa, a location known for its rugged landscapes and challenging stunt environments. The shoot is expected to continue for nearly a month.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list

Meanwhile, Colors TV has officially unveiled the first set of 12 contestants who will be seen taking on daring challenges this season.

New Entrants

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Avinash Mishra

Orry

Harsh Gujral

Shagun Sharma

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Challengers

Karan Wahi

Rubina Dilaik

Rithvik Dhanjani

Vishal Aditya Singh

Jasmine Bhasin

Avika Gor

With such a diverse and popular lineup, expectations are already sky-high. Fans are eager to see how these celebrities will tackle their fears and push their limits in extreme conditions.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere in early July on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar.