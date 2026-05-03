Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Colors reveals full contestants list

Hyderabad: Fear, thrill and adrenaline are back as Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with its exciting new season titled “Darr Ka Naya Daur.” Colors TV has officially revealed a strong list of contestants, and the line-up promises a perfect mix of glamour, strength and fearless competition.

The new season will see popular faces like Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, and Rithvik Dhanjani stepping out of their comfort zones to face daring challenges. Known for their strong screen presence, these stars are now ready to prove their courage in extreme situations.

Adding more excitement, contestants like Vishal Aditya Singh and Avinash Mishra bring raw energy and determination. Social media sensation Orry is also part of the show, making the line-up even more interesting for younger audiences.

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Strong female power in the game

The season also features powerful female contestants like Jasmine Bhasin, Avika Gor, Farrahna Bhatt, Shagun Sharma and Rubina Dilaik. Their inclusion promises intense competition and fearless performances, proving that courage knows no limits.

While the official premiere date has not been announced yet, the show is expected to hit screens soon, with Colors TV teasing fans with “Koming Soon” promos and thrilling glimpses of the stunts.

With helicopters, dangerous heights, and action-packed challenges, Darr Ka Naya Daur looks bigger than ever. As the countdown begins, one question remains: who will conquer their fears and emerge as the ultimate khiladi this season?