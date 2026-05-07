Five illegal motors seized in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur

Hyderabad: Five illegal motors which were found attached to the pipelines were seized by Water Board officials during a surprise inspection in Hyderabad‘s Ramanthapur on Thursday.

The water motors were found attached to the pipelines used for drawing drinking water. The inspection was conducted at the Gokul Nagar and Nagesh Nagar areas.

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Water Board has time and again flagged motors connected to taps used to draw drinking water illegally. If found guilty, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed, and police cases will be registered.

Residents facing low water pressure or other water-related issues should contact the concerned manager, deputy general managers or general managers. They can lodge complaints by calling the Water Board customer care number 155313.