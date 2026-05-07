Five illegal motors seized in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur

The inspection was conducted at the Gokul Nagar and Nagesh Nagar areas.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 8:34 pm IST
High-resolution image showing illegal motors connected to drinking water taps in Hyderabad, seized by aut.

Hyderabad: Five illegal motors which were found attached to the pipelines were seized by Water Board officials during a surprise inspection in Hyderabad‘s Ramanthapur on Thursday.

The water motors were found attached to the pipelines used for drawing drinking water. The inspection was conducted at the Gokul Nagar and Nagesh Nagar areas.

Water Board has time and again flagged motors connected to taps used to draw drinking water illegally. If found guilty, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed, and police cases will be registered.

Subhan Bakery

Residents facing low water pressure or other water-related issues should contact the concerned manager, deputy general managers or general managers. They can lodge complaints by calling the Water Board customer care number 155313.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th May 2026 8:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button