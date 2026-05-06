Hyderabad Water Board seizes 18 illegal motors from Kukatpally

The Vigilance Department of the Water Board had conducted the drive between 7:30 and 10:30 am at Dharma Reddy Colony Phase-1.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:59 pm IST
Water motors seized by law enforcement officials during crackdown.

Hyderabad: As many as 18 illegal motors used to draw extra water from the pipelines were seized by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) during a special drive in Kukatpally on Wednesday. May 6.

The Vigilance Department of the Water Board had conducted the drive between 7:30 and 10:30 am at Dharma Reddy Colony Phase-1, located in Balaji Nagar Ward, Operation and Maintenance Division-22.

If anyone is caught illegally attaching motors to the pipes, they will be liable for strict action under Water Board rules, and the motors will be seized, officials have warned.

Subhan Bakery

If the perpetrator is found attaching a motor for the second time, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed, and a case will be registered.

In case of low-pressure water supply or any other problem in water supply, consumers are asked to contact the concerned officials or call the Jalmandali customer care number 155313.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:59 pm IST

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