Hyderabad water board seizes 22 illegally attached motors in Kondapur

The inspection found that consumers had attached motors directly to the supply lines.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 5:46 pm IST
Hyderabad water board officials seized illegal motors disrupting the supply
Representative photo

Hyderabad: Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) Vigilance Department seized 22 motors illegally attached to water pipelines in the Anand Nagar Colony and Prashanth Nagar areas of Kondapur ward during an early morning inspection on Tuesday, May 5.

The inspection, carried out between 6:30 am and 8:30 am under O&M Division-20 of the Serilingampalli zone, found that consumers had attached motors directly to the supply lines, which is a practice that disrupts water pressure across the distribution network.

Water board officials warned that consumers found attaching motors to pipelines will face action under its regulations, including seizure of the motors. Repeat offenders will be liable for a fine of Rs 5,000 and may face criminal proceedings, officials said.

Subhan Bakery

The HMWSSB urged residents experiencing low water pressure or other supply-related issues to contact officials instead of resorting to illegal means. Consumers can also register complaints by calling the Jalmandali customer care helpline at 155313, a press release said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2026 5:46 pm IST

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