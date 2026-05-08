Pakistani Muslim earns millions of views spreading anti-Islam hate in UK

A man who has memorised the entire Quran has been earning USD 1,500 a month, from a single Facebook page alone, spreading anti-Muslim hate videos to British audiences using artificial intelligence (AI) tools he says he barely understood, an investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has found.

The Pakistan-based creator, who says he is a Hafiz and separately runs accounts sharing Quranic verses, built a network of pages under the name “Britain Today” that collectively drew millions of views. His content called for Muslims to be deported from the UK, amplified the “great replacement” conspiracy theory and included a deepfake of Prime Minister Keir Starmer dressed in Islamic clothing and using a racial slur for Pakistanis.

Meta deleted his Britain Today accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok after the Bureau flagged them.

The man behind the pages

He goes by the title Hafiz, an honorific given to those who have memorised the entirety of the Quran. He runs accounts sharing Quranic verses and Islamic teachings. One of his pages uses an image of the Kaaba as its profile picture.

He is also the man who built “Britain Today,” a Facebook page with 192,000 followers that churned out some of the most vile anti-Muslim content in the UK. Posts called for Muslims to be deported from Britain, promoted the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, and described Muslims praying in public as a “dominance strategy” and an “invasion of the West.”

AI did the work but he collected the money

Almost everything, from the page name, the videos and the content, was generated using AI tools, including Grok and Google’s image generator Whisk. For video production, he used CapCut, a tool owned by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. Thumbnails were made with ChatGPT.

The workflow was disturbingly simple – search for a trending news topic using Google’s Gemini chatbot, paste the text into CapCut, let AI build the video, add a thumbnail and post. Then repeat it.

When there was no AI content to generate, he repurposed footage from Twitter and TikTok. “All of these things are copy-paste,” he told the Bureau. He earned his income through Meta’s own content monetisation programme, which pays creators based on ad placements and engagement on high-performing posts.

Deepfake reached 400,000 people

One of his most-viewed posts was an AI-generated video of Keir Starmer, circulated in the week following the outbreak of the US-Iran war. It showed a convincing likeness of the prime minister standing at a Downing Street lectern in Islamic dress, declaring that Britain is “still a proud Muslim country,” before using a racial slur for Pakistanis.

It was viewed around 400,000 times on Facebook and Instagram alone.

Real videos were also distorted. One clip of London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaking about prejudice faced by British Muslims was reshared with a caption falsely accusing the government of funding a Muslim charity “while Muslims rape women and children.” Another video of Khan at a public Ramzan iftar in Trafalgar Square was captioned as a “colonisation event.”

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‘I didn’t understand what the videos were saying’

When a British Muslim reporter from the Bureau confronted him directly, the creator pleaded ignorance of English. “I don’t speak proper English and then I don’t understand what they have and haven’t written,” he said in Urdu.

He claimed he had no interest in the news itself and only in the view counts. “I just knew that I was getting views and what else do I want? I did very wrong,” he said, before promising to delete his posts.

The videos contained visual cues that were difficult to miss and he had clearly invested time and money learning the monetisation system, including paying other creators to teach him strategies and watching YouTube tutorials. He also said he teaches his own students Facebook monetisation for free.