POCSO FIR against Bandi Sanjay’s son in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Bandi Sai Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, May 8.

A report by The South First stated that, as per a senior police official, the FIR was registered at Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

Complaint details

The report further states that the complainant, a girl aged around 17, alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions.

Bageerath’s counter-complaint

On the same day, Bageerath filed a complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar.

In his complaint, the Karimnagar MP’s son named the minor girl and her parents, accusing them of intimidation and extortion.

In his complaint, Bageerath said he met the girl through common friends and that the two developed a friendly relationship over time, with the families socialising together and travelling to temples in Vijayawada, Arunachalam, and Tirumala.

He alleged that the girl’s parents subsequently pressured him to marry her and, on his refusal, threatened to file criminal cases against him. He said he paid the girl’s father Rs 50,000 on one occasion but that the family then demanded Rs 5 crore, with the girl’s mother allegedly threatening suicide if the amount was not paid.

He also alleged that some of his friends had faced similar issues with the same family and had lodged a complaint at Nirmal Police Station in Adilabad district in April 2026. Bageerath urged the police to investigate the threats and provide him protection.

The episode came to light a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10.

It has also revived attention around Bageerath’s earlier appearance in a widely circulated video linked to an alleged assault involving students at Mahindra University.

Further details awaited.