Summer in Hyderabad has its own special flavour. The city slows down under the golden afternoon sun, roadside stalls overflow with heaps of bright yellow mangoes, and every home suddenly smells of aamras, milkshakes and fresh-cut fruit. From childhood memories of sticky hands after eating mango slices to family debates over which variety tastes best, mango season is more than just a time of year it is an emotion for all.

Mango fever takes over the city

This summer, that love for mangoes is turning into a grand celebration with the return of the much-awaited “Jo Chaahe Mango” festival. Bigger, sweeter and packed with activities, the event promises a fun-filled weekend for foodies, families and mango lovers of all ages.

The two-day festival will be held at the Atrium, DSL Virtue Mall, Hyderabad, on May 9 and 10 from 11 am to 9 pm. Organised by ThingsToDo Hyderabad, the festival is expected to draw huge crowds looking to enjoy a unique summer experience.

The excitement around “Jo Chaahe Mango” has been growing ever since its successful debut last year. The festival first took place at Inorbit Mall in May 2025, where it attracted huge crowds of mango lovers and foodies from across the city. Following the overwhelming response to its first edition, the organisers are now bringing back the event with an even bigger Season 2 celebration in Hyderabad.

More than just mango dishes

Visitors can expect over 15 mango-infused dishes ranging from desserts and milkshakes to creative fusion snacks inspired by the king of fruits. From chilled mango drinks to sweet treats and street-style experiments, the festival aims to offer flavours for every kind of foodie.

But “Jo Chaahe Mango” is not just about eating mangoes. The event will also host more than five interactive workshops where visitors can participate in fun learning experiences and creative activities. Families and children can enjoy games, entertainment zones and activity corners specially designed to keep the festive energy alive throughout the day.

Fun, games and Insta-worthy moments

One of the biggest attractions of the festival is expected to be the mango-themed games and activities. Organisers are also bringing a special mango mascot meet-and-greet, adding a playful touch for kids and families. Along with that, colourful decor and photo corners will give visitors plenty of Instagram-worthy moments.

A sweet summer escape

What makes the festival special is its cheerful carnival atmosphere. Instead of being just another food event, “Jo Chaahe Mango” promises an experience filled with flavours, laughter, music and summer memories. For Hyderabadis searching for the perfect weekend outing, this juicy celebration may just become the sweetest event of the season.