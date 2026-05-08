Hyderabad is undoubtedly famous for Charminar, biryani, Irani chai, haleem and pearls. However, there is one more thing that the city is famous for: its refusal to sleep. While the rest of the country might wind down by midnight, Hyderabad’s pulse only quickens as the night gets darker.

For years, fulfilling a late-night craving in the city was a predictable ritual. It meant navigating the narrow lanes near Charminar for a plate of steaming biryani or finding a local eatery serving tahari to the post-shift crowd.

But now, as the city’s skyline transformed, so did its midnight habits. The relentless expansion of the IT sector and the constant digital hum of the global workforce have rewritten the culinary rules. Now, the quest for food at midnight also includes the obsession with specialty coffee and ‘Instagram-perfect’ backdrops. So, now, Hyderabad has a vibrant midnight cafe scene, offering a sanctuary for the city’s new generation of night owls.

To help you navigate this nocturnal landscape, Siasat.com has curated a list of must-try cafes across the city that are open past 1 am.

Trending latenight cafes in Hyderabad 2026

1. Skypark Cafe

A veteran of the Banjara Hills late-night scene, this rooftop spot offers a laid-back escape from the city. Their Classic Beef Burger and Chicken 65 with Paratha are crowd favourites for a reason. If you are in the mood for comfort food, the Chicken Alfredo Pasta hits the spot at 3 am.

Timing- Open till 5 am

Location- Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

Price- Rs. 1200 for two

2. Chineats

If you are looking for a no-frills, budget-friendly “Desi Chinese” fix, Chineats is the ultimate sanctuary. Do not miss their Crispy Corn, Schezwan Chicken Noodles, Lemon Chicken, and Singapore Fried Rice.

Timing- Open till 4 am

Location- Shantinagar Colony, Masab Tank

Price- Rs. 500 for two

3. Ohri’s Eatmor

A nostalgic pillar of Hyderabad’s food culture, Eatmor is bright, modern, and consistently lively. You cannot go to Eatmor without ordering their iconic Tall Beauty or Titanic sundaes. For something savoury, their Chole Bhature remains a legendary midnight tradition.

Timing- Open till 3 am

Location- Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

Price- Rs. 1400 for two

4. Summer Bistro Cafe

Summer Bistro is your “Instagram-perfect” sanctuary with its lush greenery, waterfalls, and premium aesthetics. Pair their artisanal coffees with their wood-fired pizzas, and you have a midnight feast at hand.

Timing- Open till 4 am

Location- Road No. 5, Jubilee Hills

Price- Rs. 1600 for two

5. Cafe Niloufer

While it is a bit of a trek to Shamshabad, the 24/7 Cafe Niloufer at the airport is the quintessential “midnight drive” destination. Keep it classic with their Malai Bun and Irani Chai, but also have a look at their continental menu too.

Timing- Open 24 hours

Location- Arrival Dr, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

6. Aster Cafe and Kitchen

One of the latest stars in Banjara Hills, Aster Cafe brings a new level of aesthetics to the midnight food scene with its purple decor and sophisticated menu. When here, do try their Peri Peri Chicken, Spicy Hawaiian Pizza and Lasagna.

Timing- Open till 5 am

Location- Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

Price- Rs. 1300 for two

Have you visited any of these spots for your midnight cravings? Comment below.