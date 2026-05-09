After stroke in Saudi Arabia, Indian expat finally returns home

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has facilitated the return of a 59-year-old Indian expatriate who suffered a stroke while residing in Riyadh.

Raees Khan, a native of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, safely reached India after receiving assistance from the mission, according to a statement posted by the Embassy on X.

The Embassy said it completed his final exit formalities and arranged wheelchair assistance for his journey. A medical escort was also facilitated for his travel back to India.

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Images shared by the mission showed Khan at the airport in a wheelchair before departure.

“Always happy to help! Supporting the Indian community remains the Embassy’s top priority,” the Embassy said.

The mission has handled several welfare and repatriation cases involving Indian nationals in recent years.

In February, the Embassy assisted an Indian woman stranded in Saudi Arabia in returning home through its One Stop Centre after completing required formalities with Saudi authorities.

In August 2025, the mission facilitated the return of an expatriate who had remained hospitalised for four months following an accident and secured a waiver of his exit ban.

In 2024, the Embassy also helped three Indian women workers return to India after they approached the mission for assistance.

Indian diplomatic missions in Gulf countries regularly provide support to expatriates facing medical emergencies, legal issues and repatriation-related cases.