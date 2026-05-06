Telangana family seeks Hyderabad treatment for worker in coma in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: The family of a Telangana migrant worker who has been in a coma in Saudi Arabia for the past three months has appealed for his transfer to Hyderabad for treatment.

Tirukovuluru Srinivas, a resident of Gajulapeta in Nizamabad district, is undergoing treatment at Alamana Hospital in Dammam after reportedly developing severe pneumonia while working in the Kingdom.

According to an official communication issued by the Telangana General Administration (NRI) Department on Tuesday, May 5, Srinivas is currently on ventilator support.

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The state government has requested the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with Saudi authorities, the hospital and the employer to facilitate his early repatriation to India.

The communication also sought financial assistance through the Indian Community Welfare Fund, stating that the family is unable to bear the mounting medical expenses abroad.

A grievance regarding the case was also submitted through the MEA’s Madad portal.

Srinivas’ wife, Tirukovuluru Chandrakala, raised the issue during the “CM Pravasi Prajavani” programme held at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday, May 1, seeking treatment for her husband at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Family members said they are hoping for swift government intervention to bring Srinivas back to Hyderabad for further medical care.