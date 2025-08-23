Indian expat in Saudi Arabia heads home after embassy secures exit ban waiver

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has facilitated the return of an expatriate who had been hospitalised for four months after an accident, securing a waiver on his exit ban.

Shavej Hamid boarded a flight to India on Saturday, August 23, to reunite with his family.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy confirmed his departure, noting that the process had been complicated by significant outstanding dues. The embassy also shared a photo of Hamid in a wheelchair at the airport, accompanied by officials.

We are pleased to share that Mr. Shavej Hamid, who had been hospitalised in 🇸🇦 for four months following an accident, is returning to India today to reunite with his family.



Most of his financial liabilities were waived following negotiations, while the mission also settled remaining government fines that had blocked his exit.

“During his hospitalisation, we closely coordinated with the medical authorities to ensure he received proper care and treatment,” it added.

This marks the second such case in recent weeks. On Sunday, August 3, the embassy coordinated the return of Anilkumar V, another Indian national who had also been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia for an extended period.