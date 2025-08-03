Indian man flown home after weeks in Saudi hospital

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has successfully coordinated the return of Anilkumar V, an Indian citizen who had been hospitalised in the Kingdom for a prolonged period.

Anilkumar, who required medical evacuation on a stretcher, was flown back to India after the embassy secured the necessary exit clearance in coordination with his sponsor and Saudi authorities.

In a post on X on Sunday, August 3, the embassy shared images showing him receiving treatment in a hospital and later being transported in an ambulance under professional supervision.

“This reflects our commitment to help every Indian in need,” the embassy said, highlighting its proactive role in assisting nationals facing medical or legal challenges abroad.

It also extended wishes for Anilkumar’s “speedy recovery and good health ahead,” acknowledging the cooperation between Indian government agencies and local Saudi counterparts in facilitating the repatriation.

In a separate effort, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah extended support to Augustin Dassayan, who survived a hostile assault on the merchant vessel Eternity C in the Red Sea.

Dassayan, employed as a security guard aboard the Liberia-flagged, Greek-owned carrier, was on duty when Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on July 7. His repatriation was completed on July 15, following swift diplomatic coordination