Indonesia explores plan to build Haj village in Makkah

The Indonesian government is exploring plans to acquire land near the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, with the aim of establishing a dedicated village for its Haj pilgrims.

The proposal was recently outlined by Danantara Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rosan P Roeslani during a media briefing following his meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, according to multiple media reports.

Roeslani said discussions are ongoing with the Royal Commission for Makkah City to examine land acquisition options as part of a broader strategy to enhance accommodation and transport services for Indonesian pilgrims.

“Several land plots have been offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ranging in size from 25 to 85 hectares. Some are located just one kilometre from the Grand Mosque,” he noted.

Some of the proposed plots are reportedly close to central Makkah, offering strategic access to the Grand Mosque—one of the world’s most visited places of worship.

The project has gained traction following strengthened diplomatic engagement between President Prabowo Subianto and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

If the plan moves forward, Indonesia would secure full ownership of the land and retain authority over the design and development of infrastructure tailored to the needs of its pilgrims.

The plots under consideration include a mix of lowlands, elevated terrain, and existing residential areas. Roeslani assured that the Saudi government would manage resident relocation and deliver land ready for construction.

“The cost includes expenses for land clearance and relocation,” he said.

Indonesia has also been asked to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Kampung Haji (Haj Village), outlining zoning and infrastructure. The planning phase is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The initiative comes ahead of major legal reforms in Saudi Arabia that, for the first time, will allow foreign entities to own land in Makkah. The new law is expected to take effect in January 2026.