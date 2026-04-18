Bollywood star couple’s baby no. 2 on way: Report

A fresh wave of speculation has taken over the internet after rumours surfaced about a leading Bollywood couple expecting their second child.

According to circulating reports, the actress in question is currently working with a veteran A-list superstar. This detail quickly led netizens to connect the dots, with many pointing towards Shah Rukh Khan. The buzz intensified as Deepika Padukone is reportedly collaborating with him on the much-awaited film King, making her a strong contender in these discussions.

Social media users were quick to play detective, narrowing down possibilities to either Deepika or Alia Bhatt. Adding fuel to the fire, an earlier unverified claim about had surfaced but failed to gain traction at the time. However, with the rumours resurfacing and her noticeable absence from a recent Ambani event, many now believe there could be some truth to it.

At the same time, a section of fans remains divided, as Alia is also in the spotlight following reports of her association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which is also said to feature Shah Rukh Khan, click here to read more about it.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved. Until then, these remain purely speculative claims, with fans eagerly awaiting a formal announcement