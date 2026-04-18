Bollywood star couple’s baby no. 2 on way: Report

According to circulating reports, the actress in question is currently working with a veteran A-list superstar

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 19th April 2026 12:26 am IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 12:50 am IST
Silhouette of a pregnant Bollywood couple facing each other, highlighting their anticipation of a second.

A fresh wave of speculation has taken over the internet after rumours surfaced about a leading Bollywood couple expecting their second child.

According to circulating reports, the actress in question is currently working with a veteran A-list superstar. This detail quickly led netizens to connect the dots, with many pointing towards Shah Rukh Khan. The buzz intensified as Deepika Padukone is reportedly collaborating with him on the much-awaited film King, making her a strong contender in these discussions.

Social media users were quick to play detective, narrowing down possibilities to either Deepika or Alia Bhatt. Adding fuel to the fire, an earlier unverified claim about Deepika’s pregnancy had surfaced but failed to gain traction at the time. However, with the rumours resurfacing and her noticeable absence from a recent Ambani event, many now believe there could be some truth to it.

Subhan Bakery
Bollywood star couple expecting their second baby, sparking excitement among fans and media.

At the same time, a section of fans remains divided, as Alia is also in the spotlight following reports of her association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which is also said to feature Shah Rukh Khan, click here to read more about it.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved. Until then, these remain purely speculative claims, with fans eagerly awaiting a formal announcement

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: 19th April 2026 12:26 am IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 12:50 am IST

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

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