Hyderabad: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film Inshallah, which was shelved back in 2019, is reportedly being revived. The film, which was initially set to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, will now allegedly feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. This marks a major shift, as SRK is expected to replace Salman due to creative differences that led to the film’s abrupt halt.

Shah Rukh Khan joins the cast?

According to latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan will take on the role originally intended for Salman Khan. This would mark a reunion between SRK and Bhansali after 25 years, their last collaboration being the iconic Devdas (2002). Alia Bhatt will continue to play the female lead, portraying a young woman who falls in love with a much older man.

While SRK’s fans are excited about this collaboration, netizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the casting choice. The film’s premise, which centers on a romance between an older man and a younger woman, has drawn criticism, especially due to the significant age gap between SRK and Alia.

Netizens criticize the pairing

The rumoured has sparked a backlash on social media platforms like Reddit, with many questioning the appropriateness of the pairing. Some users pointed out that SRK should choose age-appropriate roles, while others found the concept of the film problematic.

Why was Insha Allah shelved?

Inshallah was first announced in 2019, with Salman Khan originally cast opposite Alia Bhatt. However, creative disagreements between Bhansali and Salman led to the film being shelved before shooting could begin. Alia Bhatt was reportedly heartbroken by the film’s cancellation, but Bhansali quickly offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi, which turned out to be a major hit.

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in Inshallah is still a subject of debate and rumours. If the project moves forward, it will be one of the most anticipated and discussed films in Bollywood. Despite the online criticism, the combination of Bhansali’s grand vision, SRK’s star power, and Alia’s talent promises to create a film that could captivate audiences.