Hyderabad may get heavy rains today, IMD issues yellow alert for three days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to get heavy rains today and, in view of it, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next three days.

For the past few days, Hyderabad was witnessing intense summer heat.

Temperature may touch 45 degrees Celsius

Although Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may get rains today evening and IMD has issued a yellow alert for it, the temperatures in the districts are likely to remain high till afternoon.

As per a weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for his accurate forecast, on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, predicted that till afternoon, the temperatures in most districts of the state may touch 45 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the temperatures are expected to be in the range of 41–42 degrees Celsius.

However, in the evening, most districts are likely to witness intense thunderstorms until night.

INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ALERT TODAY – April 19, 2026 ⚠️⛈️



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for POWERFUL STORMS today



After 42-45°C heat in most parts of TG till afternoon, INTENSE STORMS ahead in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sircilla,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 19, 2026

Ahead of rains, IMD Hyderabad issues lightning alert

Apart from thunderstorm alert, the weather department has warned of lightning, squall, etc.

Also Read Crackdown on drinking water misuse in Hyderabad as summer demand rises

As per the department, most of the Telangana districts will witness thunderstorms till Wednesday, April 22.

In case of Hyderabad, hazy conditions are also likely to prevail during the morning hours till Wednesday.

In view of the expected rains and other weather conditions forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.