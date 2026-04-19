Hyderabad may get heavy rains today, IMD issues yellow alert for three days

Apart from thunderstorm alert, the weather department has warned of lightning and squall.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 10:21 am IST
Flooded Hyderabad streets during unseasonal rains with cars and motorbikes in water.
Rains in Hyderabad (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to get heavy rains today and, in view of it, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next three days.

For the past few days, Hyderabad was witnessing intense summer heat.

Temperature may touch 45 degrees Celsius

Although Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may get rains today evening and IMD has issued a yellow alert for it, the temperatures in the districts are likely to remain high till afternoon.

Subhan Bakery

As per a weather enthusiast, T Balaji, who is known for his accurate forecast, on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, predicted that till afternoon, the temperatures in most districts of the state may touch 45 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the temperatures are expected to be in the range of 41–42 degrees Celsius.

However, in the evening, most districts are likely to witness intense thunderstorms until night.

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Ahead of rains, IMD Hyderabad issues lightning alert

Apart from thunderstorm alert, the weather department has warned of lightning, squall, etc.

As per the department, most of the Telangana districts will witness thunderstorms till Wednesday, April 22.

In case of Hyderabad, hazy conditions are also likely to prevail during the morning hours till Wednesday.

In view of the expected rains and other weather conditions forecast by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2026 10:21 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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