Peddi controversy: Janhvi Kapoor’s Insta chats leaked online

Hyderabad: The controversy around Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken a new turn after screenshots of alleged private chats involving Janhvi surfaced on social media. While the authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified, they have triggered fresh discussions about consent, camera angles, and the portrayal of women in cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Chats Leak

According to the viral screenshots shared by fan pages, Janhvi Kapoor had reportedly expressed discomfort over certain camera angles used while filming scenes for Peddi.

In one of the alleged conversations, she claimed that she had clearly requested the team not to use body-focused shots. The messages suggest that she repeatedly tried to explain why she was uncomfortable with certain filming choices.

The chats have gained attention because they indicate that these concerns may have been raised during production, long before the film was released.

Ram Charan Supported Janhvi Kapoor

One of the most talked-about claims from the leaked chats is Janhvi’s praise for co-star Ram Charan.

According to the screenshots, she said Ram Charan supported her concerns and objected to certain camera angles being used. She reportedly described him as one of the most respectful people she has worked with and appreciated his intervention on the set.

These claims have gone viral among fans, with many praising the actor for standing by his co-star.

Why Peddi Is Facing Criticism

Since its release, Peddi has received criticism from a section of viewers over the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, is presented on screen.

Several audiences felt that some scenes focused more on glamour than character development. The film’s romantic portions also faced backlash, with some viewers arguing that they appeared to normalize uncomfortable behavior and blurred boundaries of consent.

Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises

Amid the growing criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public statement and apologized to viewers who felt uncomfortable with certain scenes.

He said the team had carefully listened to audience feedback and decided to make changes to the concerned portions of the film. The director also stressed that it was never the intention to disrespect or objectify any female character.

The controversy has now expanded beyond the film itself. Social media users are discussing the importance of consent, respectful filmmaking practices, and stronger representation of women in mainstream cinema.

Despite the debate, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office, while the conversation around audience expectations and on-screen portrayal remains in the spotlight.