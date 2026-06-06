With its swanky IT hubs and increasingly overpriced coffees at trendy cafes, Hyderabad might seem like a city built strictly for corporate budgets. If you are a student moving here for university, a glance at the price tags in Jubilee Hills might make you want to lock yourself in your hostel room forever.

But the reality is quite different. Hyderabad is an absolute paradise for a student on a budget. You do not need a massive allowance or a tech-salary pocket to experience the true soul of the Deccan. From sweeping sunset views that cost absolutely zero rupees to legendary plates of biryani that will not break a Rs. 200 note, here is a definitive guide by Siasat.com to exploring the city.

1. Start with the history

Very few cities offer as much history at student-friendly prices. Luckily, Hyderabad is one such city. After you are done visiting Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Chowmahalla Palace and Makkah Masjid, history buffs can move on to underrated spots like the Paigah Tombs, British Residency, Taramati Baradari, Bansilalpet Stepwell and Naya Qila. Most of these spots have free entry to tickets going as low as Rs. 100.

Pro tip: Heritage initiatives like Deccan Archive and The Hyderabad History Project conduct heritage walks every weekend, and they offer special student discounts on tickets.

2. Museum enthusiast? Hyderabad has those too.

Salar Jung Museum remains one of India’s most fascinating museums and is a great way to spend an entire afternoon under Rs. 100. However, students who are looking for something unique can explore:

Telangana State Archaeology Museum ( Ticket- Rs. 10)

Rs. 10) Sudha Cars Museum ( Ticket- Rs. 150)

Rs. 150) Railway Museum ( Ticket- Rs. 20)

Rs. 20) Saifabad Mint Museum (Ticket- Free)

3. Find your new study break spot

When college gets overwhelming, Hyderabad’s parks offer a peaceful escape.

Lumbini Park offers affordable entry and access to gardens, boating, and laser shows. Entry tickets are typically around Rs. 20 for adults.

Indira Park is one of the city’s largest green spaces and is perfect for morning walks, reading sessions, or simply relaxing under the trees.

Other affordable options include:

Sanjeevaiah Park ( Ticket- Rs. 20)

Rs. 20) Public Garden ( Ticket- Free)

Free) KBR National Park ( Ticket- Rs. 50)

Rs. 50) Botanical Garden ( Ticket- Rs. 50)

Rs. 50) Deccan Park ( Ticket- Rs. 10)

Rs. 10) Malkam Cheruvu Park ( Ticket- Free)

Free) Jalagam Vengala Rao (JVR) Park ( Ticket- Rs. 10)

Rs. 10) Lotus Pond (Ticket- Free)

4. Enjoy Hyderabad’s best free sunsets

Not every outing needs an entry ticket. Some of the city’s best sunset views can be enjoyed for free. Necklace Road is completely free to explore and remains one of the city’s best spots for evening walks where you can watch the city light up after sunset.

Other options include

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Khajaguda Hills

Moula Ali Hill

Huda Heights Viewpoint

Gunrock Hill

These locations only require transport costs and a bottle of water.

Huda Heights Viewpoint (Image Source: Siasat.com)

5. Get artsy

If you are an art enthusiast, you do not need a big budget to tap into Hyderabad’s creative side. Maqtha Art District in Khairtabad is one free option where you can stroll through to get your creative juices flowing. It is also a photographer’s haven.

Nestled in Banjara Hills, Lamakaan is an open cultural space with zero entry fee that regularly hosts art workshops with tickets strictly capped at Rs. 100. Furthermore, it is a legendary student magnet where you can witness independent plays, political debates, and documentary screenings.

Many of Hyderabad’s art galleries also allow visitors to walk in for free, making them perfect for an afternoon of inspiration.

State Art Gallery

Kalakriti Art Gallery

Gallery 78

Maqtha Art District

6. Shop like a student

Need to source rare academic texts, decorate your hostel room on a shoestring budget, or find cheap wardrobe upgrades? These local spots beat online retail or malls any day.

Koti Sultan Bazaar

Abids Sunday Market (both books and clothes)

Begum Bazaar

General Bazaar

7. What to eat?

No Hyderabad guide is complete without food. The city has plenty of affordable options to explore and eat around.

Irani chai and Osmania Biscuit at Nimrah Cafe for a mere Rs. 50

Dosa and idlis at Ram ki Bandi and Govind Dosa under Rs. 150

Biryani at Grand Hotel for Rs. 150- Rs. 170 per plate

Street food at the Secretariat street food strip

Cafe-style food at Karachi Bakery, Cafe Niloufer and Cafe Graffiti for as low as Rs. 200

Also Read Student’s guide to 10 most affordable breakfast spots in Hyderabad

The student survival cheat-sheet:

Ditch the cabs, use the metro– Ridesharing apps will drain your monthly allowance in three days. The Hyderabad Metro connects major college hubs like Osmania University, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, and Hitech City for a fraction of the cost.

Keep the ID card handy- Never leave your room without your college ID. Several cultural spaces, independent theatres, and historic complexes offer student discounts that add up to massive savings over the semester.