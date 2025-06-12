While Hyderabad is rapidly cementing its place as a hub for IT professionals and startups, it is also a city that thrives on its student population. From coaching centres in Ameerpet to universities in Gachibowli, students form a quiet but significant heartbeat of the city. And if there’s one thing students across the country look for, it is always good food that doesn’t break the bank.

Thankfully, Hyderabad understands the assignment. The city is packed with affordable breakfast joints that open early, serve fast, and offer hearty South Indian staples, Irani chai combos, and more. The best part? The city offers all this on a student budget. This guide by Siasat.com rounds up some of the most pocket-friendly breakfast spots in Hyderabad that do not compromise on quality.

Budget-friendly breakfast spots in Hyderabad

1. Cafe Niloufer

Iconic Irani‑style cafe at Lakdikapul serving Irani chai, Osmania biscuits, malai buns and chole kulche for breakfast. It is a traditional vibe that’s perfect for students.

Pricing: Starts from Rs. 30 and goes up to a maximum of Rs. 120.

2. Grand Hotel

Located at Abids, Grand Hotel is one of the oldest restaurants in Hyderabad and it continues to churn out flavourful and affordable food. Their breakfast menu has Hyderabadi options like Nihari, Paya, Khichdi, Kheema, and Khatta.

Pricing: Starts from Rs. 60 and goes upto a minimum of Rs. 180

3. Swach Cafe

This is a new hygienic vegetarian cafe in Madhapur serving South Indian specials like idli, dosa, upma, vada, and pongal with filter coffee. It is fast and student-friendly.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 30 and costs around Rs. 150 for two

4. Kebabzadeh

Although it is famous for its Turkish lunch and dinner menu, Tolichowki’s Kebabzadeh does have flavourful and affordable options for breakfast. The menu includes Pakistani Nihari, Marag, Cheese Naan and Nutella Naan.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 180, it costs around Rs. 300 for two

5. Hotel Nayaab

This traditional Hyderabadi eatery near Charminar opens as early as 4 am and serves dishes like mutton keema, paya, khagina and khichdi. It is the perfect spot for a hearty and authentic start.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 100, Rs. 300 for two

6. Veerji ka Dhaba

If you are craving for something different from South Indian or traditional Hyderabadi, this small dhaba at Necklace Road is the perfect choice. It offers vegetarian options like parathas, paneer curries and lassis.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 70 and Rs. 150 for one

7. Suprabhat Tiffins

This is the most reliable tiffin centre that has been in Malakpet and Nampally for decades now. It specializes in South‑Indian staples like idli, dosa, vada, upma, and uttapam.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 30

8. Felfelah

Another Middle Eastern resto-cafe in Tolichowki, Felfelah has recently introduced an affordable breakfast menu which includes Foul, Arika, Shakshuka and Lahsah.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 100

9. Taaza Kitchen

Based on the ambience, Taaza Kitchen may seem like a high-end South Indian spot in Madhapur but it is one of the most budget-friendly spot with Instagrammable corners.

Pricing: Dosas start from Rs. 40, Rs. 200 for two

10. Al Kareem

Located at Mehdipatnam, Al Kareem is famous for serving its tahari from the wee hours of the morning. . However, it is to be noted that this is a no-frills eatery so take-out is recommended here.

Pricing: Starting from Rs. 100

Have we missed any quality and affordable food spots in Hyderabad? Comment below.