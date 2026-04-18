Hyderabad: GHMC conducts anti-encroachment drive at seven city zones

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, April 18, conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Attapur and other parts of the city.

The drive began at 7 am amid police presence. As per a schedule shared by the civic body, the drive was taken up in six other zones – Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Video of the drive showed GHMC staff breaking a cement structure constructed around a streetlight.

The GHMC deployed earth movers across the zones at Chatrinaka junction, Aramgarh area, Mehdipatnam and Gudimalkapur areas, Kachiguda junction, Maheshwari-Parameshwari theatre, Sultan Bazar, near Andhra Bank Signal (Sultan Bazar), Gandhi Hospital and Padmarao Nagar.

The GHMC regularly conducts anti-encroachment drives to clear footpaths across the city.

Previous anti-encroachment drive

On April 4, the GHMC removed 798 encroachments in a single day. Of these, 340 permanent and 458 temporary encroachments were removed. The drive was carried out across all six zones in Shamshabad, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Seunderabad, said a press release.

These step was taken following the Telangana High Court’s instructions and were part of the broader GHMC initiative to clear footpaths and road margins.