Hyderabad: GHMC conducts anti-encroachment drive at seven city zones

As per a scheduled shared by the civic body, the drive was taken up in seven zones, including Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charmminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 1:50 pm IST
GHMC Staff conduct anti encroachment drive at Attapur
GHMC Staff conduct anti encroachment drive at Attapur

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, April 18, conducted an anti-encroachment drive at Attapur and other parts of the city.

The drive began at 7 am amid police presence. As per a schedule shared by the civic body, the drive was taken up in six other zones – Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad.

Video of the drive showed GHMC staff breaking a cement structure constructed around a streetlight.

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The GHMC deployed earth movers across the zones at Chatrinaka junction, Aramgarh area, Mehdipatnam and Gudimalkapur areas, Kachiguda junction, Maheshwari-Parameshwari theatre, Sultan Bazar, near Andhra Bank Signal (Sultan Bazar), Gandhi Hospital and Padmarao Nagar.

The GHMC regularly conducts anti-encroachment drives to clear footpaths across the city.

Previous anti-encroachment drive

On April 4, the GHMC removed 798 encroachments in a single day. Of these, 340 permanent and 458 temporary encroachments were removed. The drive was carried out across all six zones in Shamshabad, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Seunderabad, said a press release.

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These step was taken following the Telangana High Court’s instructions and were part of the broader GHMC initiative to clear footpaths and road margins.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th April 2026 1:50 pm IST

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