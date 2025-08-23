Saudi Arabia launches chef contest to serve pilgrims of Two Holy Mosques

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the launch of the I‘ashat Thon Challenge, an initiative aimed at selecting talented chefs who will create distinctive dishes for pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The contest, which runs from Wednesday, August 20, to Thursday, August 25, will gather chefs from diverse backgrounds to showcase creative and high-quality meals that meet nutritional standards while enriching the experience of pilgrims.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to launch voluntary pension, savings scheme for expats

According to the ministry, the challenge aims to improve catering services provided to the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques by enhancing food quality, diversifying options, and reflecting Saudi culinary heritage.

The initiative also seeks to highlight the kingdom’s cuisine on an international stage, positioning it as part of Saudi Arabia’s cultural identity.

Interested chefs can apply through the Ministry of Haj and Umrah’s official website.