Trump ‘screamed at aides’, kept out of the room after jet downed in Iran: WSJ

A US F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran triggered turmoil inside the White House, with Donald Trump having “screamed at aides for hours” before being kept out of the room during detailed rescue planning, according to a recent The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report.

The incident occurred in early April after Trump was informed that two American airmen were missing. He demanded immediate action, telling the military to “go get them immediately”, despite the complexities of operating inside Iranian territory.

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US forces have not operated on the ground in Iran for decades, forcing officials to assess how to enter hostile terrain and avoid detection before launching a rescue mission.

Aides, concerned that Trump’s impatience could disrupt planning, kept him out of minute-by-minute discussions and instead briefed him at “meaningful moments”, a senior administration official told WSJ.

The episode also revived Trump’s concerns about the 1979 Iran hostage crisis under Jimmy Carter. He had earlier said, “If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter…with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election.”

Jimmy Carter (Image: X/CarterCenter)

One airman was recovered quickly, while the second remained behind enemy lines for more than 24 hours before being rescued in a high-risk operation.

Following the rescue, Trump issued a series of strongly worded social media posts, including a warning over the Strait of Hormuz. Some of these statements were made “without input from his national security team”.

Shifting approach and internal concerns

The WSJ report said Trump alternated between pushing for intensified military action and expressing reluctance to deepen US involvement in the conflict, while at times shifting focus away from the situation and leaving aides uncertain about his next steps.

He also closely tracked tactical measures such as the number of Iranian targets struck but reacted angrily when informed that US pilots had been shot down, having “screamed at aides for hours”.

It added that he had expressed concern that the conflict could carry political consequences similar to past crises, again referencing events during Carter’s presidency.

Economic pressure linked to Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz was also a factor in decision-making, with concerns raised about the impact on global energy markets.

Despite strong public statements, Trump showed hesitation over certain military options, citing concerns about potential US casualties.

The White House defended his leadership, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying he has remained a steady leader during the conflict.

The report noted that uncertainty remained over the direction of the conflict as diplomatic efforts continued.