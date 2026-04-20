Iran says it hit US ships after American forces seize ship near Hormuz

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Monday, April 20, as Tehran said it launched drone attacks on US military vessels after American forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, on the 13th day of a fragile ceasefire.

The United States said its Navy intercepted the vessel in the Arabian Sea as it sailed towards Bandar Abbas. After repeated warnings, forces fired on the engine room to stop it, and Marines boarded the ship after the crew failed to comply.

In response, Iranian media reported that drones were launched towards US military vessels, with state television confirming the deployment shortly after the interception.

The Wall Street Journal, citing tracking data and shipping experts, reported that the Iranian-flagged vessel Tosca regularly visited Chinese ports and spent time in waters associated with illicit ship-to-ship transfers.

Iran says US threats show lack of seriousness in talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Pakistani counterpart that threats to Iranian ports and ships, along with what he described as unreasonable demands from Washington, reflect a lack of seriousness in diplomacy, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He added that Iran would use all available means to protect its national interests and security.

Israel continues demolitions in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli forces are reportedly continuing to demolish buildings in villages across southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah, with homes, schools and infrastructure targeted within a buffer zone, according to Haaretz.

Security tightened in Islamabad ahead of possible US–Iran talks

Security has been tightened in Islamabad, with parts of the Red Zone under lockdown and US aircraft arriving, signalling preparations for possible talks, though Iran’s participation remains unclear, Al Jazeera reported.

Schools, businesses shut in northern Israel amid Lebanon ceasefire

Schools and businesses were shut in northern Israel on Sunday, April 19, as residents protested against a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon that came into force earlier this week, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have remained deployed in parts of southern Lebanon as part of plans to maintain a buffer zone beyond the border.

Russia calls for full lifting of Iran sanctions

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organisations in Vienna, called for the removal of all sanctions on Iran as part of any potential agreement with the United States.

“Phased sanctions relief is not sufficient,” he said in a post on X, adding that Washington must cancel all sanctions and guarantee they will not be reimposed.

Phased sanctions relief is not sufficient. Washington must cancel all sanctions with a guarantee that they will not be reintrodused . Do you have a more reliable option by any chance? https://t.co/s4cuMKeocY — Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) April 19, 2026

French firm CMA CGM vessel fired upon in Strait of Hormuz

French shipping company CMA CGM said one of its vessels was subjected to “warning shots” in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, adding that no crew members were injured.

The International Maritime Organization, cited by AFP, identified the ship as the Everglades and said it sustained damage during the incident, without providing further details.

The vessel was among several ships that reported coming under gunfire after Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing the continued US blockade of Iranian ports

Pro-government rally held in Tehran ahead of planned US talks

Pro-government demonstrations were held in Tehran as preparations continued for a potential second round of Iran–US talks in Islamabad, despite uncertainty over Tehran’s participation.

مظاهرة داعمة للحكومة في العاصمة طهران، في ظل التحضير لجولة ثانية من المفاوضات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة في باكستان#فيديو pic.twitter.com/CCDxtuSnUP — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) April 20, 2026

Iran says ship was en route from China

Tasnim News Agency reported that the vessel intercepted in the Sea of Oman had been travelling from China and was bound for Iran.

Iran condemns US action, warns of retaliation

A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused the United States of breaching the ceasefire and carrying out “maritime piracy” after opening fire on a commercial vessel.

The spokesman said US forces disabled the ship’s navigation systems before deploying Marines onto its deck, describing the incident as an “act of aggression”.

“We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy,” the headquarters said.

Trump confirms seizure

US President Donald Trump said the vessel ignored warnings and was stopped after forces “blew a hole in the engine room”. He added that the ship is under US sanctions and remains in American custody.

US outlines operation details

The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer, USS Spruance (DDG-111), intercepted the vessel, identified as M/V Touska, in the north Arabian Sea.

Officials said warnings were issued over six hours before the ship’s propulsion was disabled and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded it. The operation was described as deliberate and proportionate, with multiple vessels redirected since enforcement began.

U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19.



Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at… https://t.co/iyzOQd93C3 pic.twitter.com/HwU4XS48Oq — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) April 19, 2026

Iranian leadership signals escalation

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said Tehran remains wary of escalation despite ongoing negotiations.

Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned that continued pressure on Iran’s oil exports could affect security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Aircraft daĥÿmage reported

Maqsoud Asadi Samani, Secretary General of the Association of Iranian Airlines, said around 20 passenger aircraft were severely damaged in recent attacks. He added that roughly 150 planes are currently operational out of a larger national fleet.

UAE discusses financial contingency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has held discussions with the United States over a potential financial backstop in case the conflict deepens, according to Reuters.

Iran declines new talks

Iranian state media reported that Tehran is not planning to take part in a new round of talks with Washington in Pakistan’s Islamabad.

Iran details IRIS Dena incident

A post shared by Iran in India on X cited a sailor, Hamed Momeneh, describing what he called an “unjust attack” by the United States on the IRIS Dena warship in the Indian Ocean.

According to the account, the vessel had travelled to Visakhapatnam for a naval exercise and was returning through international waters when it came under attack.

The sailor said the incident occurred between 3:00 and 3:30 a.m. without warning and involved a submarine strike. He added that all 104 crew members remained on board at the time.

The account also said personnel stayed with the vessel until late evening before being forced to abandon it and swim towards areas near the Sri Lankan coast.