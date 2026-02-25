Indian woman reunited with family after being stranded in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has facilitated the repatriation of an Indian woman who had been stranded in the Kingdom, enabling her to return home and reunite with her family.

In a post on X on Tuesday, February 24, the embassy said Vedavalli travelled to India after completing the required legal and travel formalities, following coordination with relevant Saudi authorities.

The embassy also shared an image of Vedavalli with officials, stating that she had been assisted through its One Stop Centre, which provides emergency support to distressed Indian nationals. It acknowledged the role of the Indian community in extending assistance during the process.

The One Stop Centre offers temporary shelter, counselling and legal guidance to vulnerable individuals and works with local agencies to resolve cases involving labour disputes, documentation issues and emergency repatriation.

Indian missions in the Kingdom regularly handle requests related to exit permits and labour matters, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Indian citizens abroad.

In August 2025, the embassy facilitated the return of an expatriate who had been hospitalised for four months following an accident, securing a waiver of his exit ban. In 2024, it also assisted three Indian female workers in returning home after they sought help from the embassy..