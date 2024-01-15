Saudi Arabia: Indian embassy helps 3 stranded workers return

The female workers recently sought help from the embassy after they faced work-related issues in the Kingdom

Published: 15th January 2024
Riyadh: The Indian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has helped three Indian female workers return home safely. The female workers recently sought help from the embassy after they faced work-related issues in the Kingdom.

The embassy, taking to X on Sunday, January 14, shared a photo of the female workers with officials at the airport.

The embassy wrote, “Three Indian female workers were facing work-related issues & approached the embassy recently. The embassy with the help of Saudi authorities obtained their final exit.”

“Today they are traveling to India. The embassy extends thanks to Saudi authorities for proactive help in the matter,” it added.

On November 16, Balachandran Pillai, an Indian national who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia for 31 years, returned home with the help of Indian embassy in Riyadh.

