Tribal art and craft summer camp to be held in Masab Tank from Apr 28 to May 7

Hyderabad: The tribal cultural research and training institute, a wing of the tribal welfare department, will hold a summer camp for students of Class 3 and Class 10, from April 28 to May 7, at the TRI new building at DSS Bhavan in Masab Tank.

Participants will be provided hands-on training in Koya paintings, Banjara craft and jewellery making, Naikpod masks, and Kolam bamboo crafts. A tour of the Tribal Museum and a documentary film showcasing tribal ways of life will be shown.

The fee for the summer camp, including daily refreshments, is Rs 1,350 per student, payable through Google Pay or Phone Pe on 9490957078 (Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana). Students will receive a certificate of participation after the successful completion of the camp.

Registration for the summer camp will be held in two shifts – 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm – with a maximum capacity of 60 students per shift. The last date to register for the summer camp is April 23.

Interested schools/students/parents are requested to contact the assistant curator, Tribal Museum, on 9290513990.

The new TRI building is located inside the premises of the Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum opposite Chacha Nehru Park in Masab Tank.