Telangana plans Warangal heritage tour for Miss World contestants

Telangana Tourism is set to present the grandeur of the Kakatiya dynasty and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple to Miss World beauty contestants during their Warangal visit on May 14 as part of the upcoming Miss World festival scheduled in May.

In a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat, Telangana Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal reviewed the preparations for the Kakatiya Heritage Tour and Warangal Tour. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless arrangements to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural legacy and hospitality to a global audience.

Key areas discussed included logistics, security, and the curation of heritage experiences centered around the architectural brilliance of the Kakatiya period and the Ramappa Temple.

Speaking at the meeting, Sabharwal stressed the importance of promoting Telangana as a premier global tourism destination that blends tradition with modernity. The Miss World beauty contest is expected to attract international attention, providing an opportunity to promote the state’s culture, cuisine, and historical landmarks.

The tourism department is coordinating with local authorities and various stakeholders to ensure a memorable experience for all visitors and contestants.