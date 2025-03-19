Hyderabad: Miss World 2024 winner Krystyna Pyszková visited the Yadagirigutta temple in Telangana on Tuesday ahead of the 72nd Miss World beauty contest in Hyderabad.

The event is set to take place from May 7 to May 31 with participants from around the world taking part.

Krystyna Pyszková explores Telangana’s cultural Heritage

Krystyna Pyszková who arrived in Telangana for a pre-event press conference in Hyderabad expressed her admiration for the temple dedicated to Lord Narasimha.

She also shared her excitement about the upcoming event and the opportunity for the 120 contestants to experience Telangana’s cultural and historical richness.

Hyderabad prepares to welcome contestants of Miss World beauty contest

As part of her journey through Telangana, Krystyna Pyszková is also scheduled to visit some of Hyderabad’s most iconic landmarks, including Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace.

As Hyderabad gears up to host the contest, the city is set to shine on the global stage.

The event will not only celebrate beauty and talent but also showcase India’s diverse cultural heritage.