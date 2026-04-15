Hyderabad man murders brother over family dispute

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his brother on Wednesday, April 15, over an alleged family dispute in Hyderabad’s Azampura.

The incident occurred at 6:40 am near the Muslim Maternity Hospital, where the accused, identified as Hashim Hussain, slit the throat of his younger brother, Safdar Hussain.

According to Chaderghat Station House Officer Brahma Murari, the brothers were fighting over some family issues, and on Wednesday, the accused Hashim attacked Safdar with a knife.

The police took Hashim into custody. Further details are awaited