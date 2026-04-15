Hyderabad man murders brother over family dispute

The incident occurred at the 6:40 AM near the Muslim Maternity hospital where the accused identified as Hashim Hussain slit the throat of his younger brother Safdar Hussain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:44 am IST
Man standing outside a gate in Hyderabad, wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans, related to a family dispute i.
Safdar Hussain

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his brother on Wednesday, April 15, over an alleged family dispute in Hyderabad’s Azampura.

The incident occurred at 6:40 am near the Muslim Maternity Hospital, where the accused, identified as Hashim Hussain, slit the throat of his younger brother, Safdar Hussain.

According to Chaderghat Station House Officer Brahma Murari, the brothers were fighting over some family issues, and on Wednesday, the accused Hashim attacked Safdar with a knife.

Subhan Bakery

The police took Hashim into custody. Further details are awaited

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:44 am IST

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