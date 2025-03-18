Gold rates in Hyderabad break all-time high amid market uncertainty

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad today broke all-time high records of Rs 82,300 and Rs 89,780 per 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal, which were recorded on March 14.

Today, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates jumped by Rs 400 and Rs 440, respectively, to hit a new all-time high amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 11,000 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 15 PC in 2025 so far

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 82,500, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 90,000.

This marks an over 15 percent increase compared to the beginning of the year when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in rates in Hyderabad and other cities amid US President Trump’s new tariff threats, combined with rising geopolitical uncertainty.

On Monday, Parliament was informed that the Indian government is closely analyzing the impact of the 25 percent tariff imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum imports.

The US had implemented this import duty through proclamations issued by President Donald Trump on February 10. The new tariffs came into effect on March 12.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, assured the Lok Sabha that the Department of Commerce is thoroughly evaluating how these new duties could affect India’s trade.

However, he confirmed that no similar proclamations have been issued for key sectors like pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and semiconductors.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.