Hyderabad police book case against YouTubers, social media influencers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have registered a case against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications on various digital platforms.

According to officials, the case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gaming Act, and the Information Technology (IT) Act at Panjagutta Police Station.

The case was registered following a complaint that alleged that the influencers are endorsing betting apps.

“We will summon and question the individuals involved as part of the investigation,” a Hyderabad police official stated on the case against YouTubers and social media influencers.

Authorities have launched a probe into the matter, and further legal action is expected.