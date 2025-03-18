Women arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max from UAE

Investigations revealed that women had purchased phones at discounted price in Dubai with intention of reselling them at higher rate in Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2025 8:39 am IST
How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Five women were arrested at Hyderabad airport on Monday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 10 iPhone 16 Pro Max devices from the UAE into the city.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to RGI police, the women who are residents of Hyderabad had flown in from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Upon their arrival at Hyderabad airport, they reportedly tried to bypass baggage screening in an attempt to smuggle iPhone devices.

Acting on suspicion, airport authorities inspected their luggage and discovered 10 gold-colored iPhone 16 Pro Max. Investigations revealed that the women had purchased the phones at a discounted price in Dubai with the intention of reselling them at a higher rate in Hyderabad.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers boycott Hyderabad airport trips, plan ‘no AC’ campaign

Upon finding the devices, the police registered a case and have initiated legal proceedings against the women. The smuggled property has been seized as part of the investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th March 2025 8:39 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button