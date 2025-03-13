Ola, Uber, Rapido cab drivers boycott Hyderabad airport trips, plan ‘no AC’ campaign

Hyderabad: Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers have started boycotting Hyderabad airport trips as the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) launched a campaign over low fares.

As per the TGPWU, the low fares imposed by the aggregator companies have severely impacted the earnings of cab drivers.

Demand for fair fares

The union alleged that despite multiple appeals to the government and the transport department for a uniform and fair fare structure, no decisive action has been taken.

TGPWU founder-president Shaik Salauddin alleged that aggregator companies are charging as low as Rs 300–Rs 400 for a trip from the city to the airport. Furthermore, they are claiming a 30 percent commission.

Due to the low fares, drivers’ earnings have gone down drastically, he added.

As a result, Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers have started refusing trips to Hyderabad airport facilitated by the aggregators until their demands are met, the union said.

Objectives behind Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers boycotting Hyderabad airport trips

The TGPWU aims to continue the campaign until fares are revised.

It also aims to raise awareness among passengers about the financial struggles of gig and platform workers.

Furthermore, the campaign’s objective is to demand government intervention to regulate and standardize aggregator pricing policies.

The TGPWU is urging drivers and the public to support the movement for fair pay and just treatment of gig and platform workers. They believe that without standardized pricing policies, cab drivers will continue to face financial hardships.

‘No AC’ campaign

After deciding to refuse trips to Hyderabad airport, Ola, Uber, and Rapido cab drivers are going to launch a ‘No AC’ campaign.

The drivers have alleged that the apps charge rates cheaper than auto-rickshaws for cabs.

Meanwhile, the campaign by the drivers is posing inconvenience to passengers traveling to and from Hyderabad airport.