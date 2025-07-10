Mumbai: The Pakistani entertainment industry is in deep shock following the tragic and mysterious death of actress and model Humaira Asghar, whose decomposed body was recently discovered in her apartment in Karachi.

Humaira, known for her glamorous roles and her appearance on the reality show Tamasha Ghar (Pakistan’s version of Big Brother), was found dead under deeply distressing circumstances on July 8, 2025. According to reports, police arrived at her residence to enforce a court order regarding unpaid rent dues. When no one answered the door, the authorities broke in only to discover her severely decayed body.

What’s even more horrifying are the new revelations from her initial post-mortem report. According to latest reports in Pakistani portals, Dr. Summaiya, who conducted the examination, revealed that her body had been decaying for an estimated 6 to 9 months, with advanced decomposition seen in her knee joints and the back of her skull, areas typically resistant to early decay. One of her hands had even detached due to the state of decomposition.

Her last known contact was in September-October 2024, and neither her colleagues nor neighbors had seen or heard from her since. Data retrieved from her mobile phone confirms her last call was also around that time, as per reports.

What has sparked even more outrage and heartbreak is the reaction of her family. When authorities contacted her brother using her phone records, he allegedly redirected them to their father. The response was reportedly cold and shocking. Her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, a retired army doctor, allegedly told police:

“We have cut off ties with her long ago. Do whatever you want with her body. We will not receive it.”

The news of Humaira’s death and the heartbreaking details surrounding it have left her fans, peers, and the public devastated.