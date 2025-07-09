Hyderabad: Pakistani actress, model, and fitness trainer Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment located in Karachi on Tuesday, according to reports. Police officials confirmed the news, revealing that the 32-year-old had likely died nearly two weeks before her body was discovered.

As per multiple media reports, her body was recovered from her flat around 3:15 pm on July 8, after officers arrived at the residence on the orders of a local court. The action followed a request by the landlord to vacate the premises due to unpaid rent.

“There was no response from the apartment, and when the door was forcibly opened, the body was found in a decomposed state,” police told Images, a Pakistani news portal. The apartment was reportedly locked from inside, including the balcony door, which suggests there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Humaira’s body has been shifted for post-mortem. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed, “The body is in a very advanced stage of decomposition,” adding that a detailed post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

Sources report that Humaira had been living alone in Karachi for the past seven years and had not paid her house rent since 2024. The body was discovered by an officer who was executing a legal notice on behalf of the landlord.

Here’s her last video that is surfacing online:

Who was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Humaira Asghar Ali was a well-known figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She gained fame through the reality show Tamasha on ARY Digital and later appeared in popular drama serials such as Ahsaan Faramosh and Guru. Known for her outspoken nature and bold presence, Humaira became a viral sensation during her stint on Tamasha. She had over 714k followers on Instagram.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is currently underway.