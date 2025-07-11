Hyderabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry is reeling with shock following the tragic and mysterious death of actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali. Her decomposed body was discovered in her apartment on July 8, with reports suggesting that she had been dead for nearly nine months. According to initial investigations, her last known communication dates back to September–October 2024.

As news of Humaira’s death spread, concern grew among fans for another Pakistani actress Rabia Butt, who had been noticeably absent from social media for over six months. Rabia, known for her powerful roles in dramas like Aangan, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jeevan Nagar, and Yeh Dil Mera, had not posted anything since December 2024.

Worried fans flooded her old Instagram posts with messages, expressing their concern. “Now, both Eids have passed, please do post on Instagram,” one user wrote, while another commented, “After the death of Humaira Asghar, I am genuinely worried for you.” Many even tagged fellow celebrities like Mishi Khan, Mawra Hocane, and Yasir Hussain in hopes of reaching her.

Amid growing speculation, Rabia Butt finally addressed her fans via Instagram, confirming she is safe. In an emotional message, she wrote:

“All of you who are concerned, this is for them. Thank you for reaching out. I’m on some journey on this life journey and won’t be able to talk about it at the moment. If I find what I am looking for, will let you all know. And if I don’t, then I will know. But in both cases, things will never be the same. Aap sab ko bohat pyar. Ho sake tau dua.”

Her heartfelt post has brought some relief to fans, though it also hints at a deeply personal chapter in her life.