HYDRAA demolishes wall obstructing commute of 25,000 people in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, there has been a trend over the last decade or so, where colonies (not gated communities) would build compound walls and gates, creating obstacles to the residents of other colonies in that area from commuting along that route which was previously used by them.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials have recently demolished a compound walls that were blocking the residents of 10 colonies in the Nizampet municipality.

The commute between the Outer-Ring Road exit from Mallampet via Bachupally X Roads till Pragathi Nagar used to be just 3 km, which became 8 km after ‘Praneeth APR Pranav Antilia’ built a wall to prevent the outsiders from driving their vehicles, which their claimed, were moving from inside their gated community.

The residents of Mallampet had approached HYDRAA, requesting that if the realtor gave way to them, a 40-60 foot road that was previously operational, would once again come to use, reducing their commute time.

After examining the issue and investigating it, HYDRAA found that the layout was not a gated community as per the layout which Praneeth APR Pranav Antilia claimed, was approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

The various stakeholders in the matter expressed their concerns before HYDRAA in a meeting which was held between the petitioners and the realtors.

The residents living in Praneeth APR Pranav Antilia stated that due to the basthi people and residents of other colonies passing close to their homes, they were facing certain difficulties.

“When HYDRAA demolished the compound wall to give way to ten colonies/ Mallampet villagers (near Dundigal/ Mallampet/ Bachupally), they are alleging that HYDRAA is trying to benefit some real estate people. “Thousands of people in the locality will benefit with the removal of compound wall. The traffic in the Bachupally- Mallampet ( recently opened exit at ORR) will be decongested to a great extent. Some people in the layout are deliberately misleading the community to suit their own vested interests,” cautioned HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath.

Ranaganath cited the rule 7 of HMDA’s approval of final layout, where it has clearly been stated that “the applicant was not allowed to construct compound wall around the site and not to block the roads so as to provide access to the neighbouring lands.”

HYDRAA Prajavani complaints

During the Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at HYDRAA office at the Buddha Bhavan in Secunderabad on Monday, July 7, most of the complaints received by HYDRAA were concerning individuals and realtors occupying the roads, parks, and other lands that were located adjacent to their lands.

The residents of Gajularamaram lodged a complaint with HYDRAA, alleging that a plot’s owners had encroached upon a 30-foot road, in addition to their 7-acre layout having 102 plots.

The residents of Chengicherla village (now urban) under the Boduppal municipality, alleged encroachment of 1,800 sq yd area in survey numbers 114, 118, 120, 121 in Chinna Kranthi Colony.

This was the park designated for the residents of the colony.

The residents of Kothaguda village of Serilingampalli mandal in Rangareddy district alleged that the owners of Jubilee Garden Colony have illegally built a compound wall, with an intent to grab 14 guntas in survey number 30, and 1 acre and 2 guntas land in survey number 29, which they claimed as government land.

Similar complaints have come from other areas as well. A total of 49 complaints were received by HYDRAA during it’s weekly Prajavani held on Monday, July 7.

The complainants urged the HYDRAA to investigate and protect the government lands.