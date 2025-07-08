Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat doubles coaches to meet demand

Hyderabad: Starting July 10, passengers travelling between Hyderabad (Kacheguda) and Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) will benefit from a major capacity boost on the Vande Bharat Express.

The South Central Railway has announced that the train will operate with 16 coaches, up from the previous 8, effectively doubling its passenger capacity from 530 to 1,128 seats.

This expansion comes in response to sustained high demand, with the train consistently operating at over 100 percent occupancy since its launch.

The new configuration includes 14 Chair Car coaches (1,024 seats) and 2 Executive Class coaches (104 seats), compared to the earlier setup of 7 Chair Cars and 1 Executive Class coach. The move is expected to significantly ease reservation challenges for travellers between the two major IT hubs.