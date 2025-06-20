Vande Bharat passenger assaulted after refusing seat exchange with BJP MLA

The passenger refused to exchange seats, citing medical need for extra leg space.

A profusely bleeding Vande Bharat passenger who was assaulted by a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh
In a harrowing incident, a passenger aboard a Vande Bharat Express was brutally beaten and thrashed by goons allegedly at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Babina (Madhya Pradesh) MLA Rajiv Singh Parichha.

The altercation took place on June 19 during the train’s journey from Delhi to Bhopal. Witness accounts state that the BJP MLA reportedly asked the passenger to exchange seats, which the latter refused.

Rajiv Singh Parichha entered the E-2 coach with his wife Kamli and son Shreyansh. His family was assigned seats 50 and 51, the MLA’s own seat was number 8.

On seat number 49, passenger Raj Prakash was seated. When the MLA asked him to exchange seats, Prakash refused.

When the Vande Bharat train reached Jhansi railway station, around 15-20 men entered the coach and started assaulting Prakash. Witness claimed that Prakash was profusely bleeding from his nose, ears, and mouth. They also alleged that the railway police officials were assisting the BJP MLA’s assailants.

Prakash deboarded at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to the media, he said he will file a police complaint against the BJP MLA.

Responding to the incident, Congress spokesperson Mukesh Nayak claimed that Prakash had refused to exchange his seat with Singh, citing his medical need for extra leg space available in the window seat.

