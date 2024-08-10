Vishakapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express schedule revised

Hyderabad: The East Coast Railway has announced changes to the operating schedule of the Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, effective December 10, 2024.

The revised schedule will see the train running six days a week, with the weekly off day shifting from Sunday to Tuesday.

Train No. 20833 Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Train No. 20834 Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will now operate on all days of the week except Tuesdays. This change comes in response to public demand and requests from various associations.

The revised schedule aims to enhance passenger convenience and cater to the increasing travel demand between the two cities.

Passengers are advised to note the change in weekly off days from Sunday to Tuesday.