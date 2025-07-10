Hyderabad: TGRERA suspends real estate project in Gandipet

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has suspended a project in Gandipet Mandal, Rangareddy district, after its proprietor failed to complete construction and fulfil its timelines. P Uma Devi, propietor of the project Shirivari’s Brundavanam, has also been restrained from marketing, advertising, booking, selling or entering into any agreements as well.

According to the TGRERA, multiple complaints were filed against the project that is situated at Padmashali Hills, Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality, in Gandipet. The complainant allege that the 80 flat project is being developed in joint collaboration with landowners on an equal share.

The flats, falling under Gandipet Mandal, were supposed to have been handed over to them by February 2023 and May 2024.

However, Uma Devi failed to comply in spite of substantial amounts being paid by the flat owners. To safeguard the allottees, TGRERA decided to take action and invoked Section 7(3) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

In an order dated 23 June, 2025, TGRERA kept the project in abeyance and also asked the Sub-Registrar, Gandipet, to not entertain any registration of sale transactions related to the project. TGRERA has also asked the public to not enter into any agreement or transaction with Uma Devi for the Shrivari’s Brundavan real estate project.

Apart from this, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Vijay’s JB Infra Group for advertising and marketing its Terra Green Hills project at Tupranpet without mandatory registration under RERA.

RERA took up the case suo motu and directed the firm not to advertise any further. Vijay’s JB Infra has also been ordered not to book or sell plots until the plot is registered with RERA. A showcause notice was sent to the firm in December 2024 and January 2025, but the promoter did not appear before the authority.