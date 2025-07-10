Former CM KCR admitted to Hyderabad hospital for second time in a week

Hyderabad: Former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao was again admitted to a private hospital here for medical investigations.

The 71-year-old leader was admitted to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, on Thursday, July 10, on the advice of doctors. He was accompanied by his wife Shobha, nephew and former Minister T Harish Rao and other family members.

KCR, as the BRS chief is popularly known, was admitted to the same hospital on July 3 after preliminary investigations indicated high blood sugar and low sodium levels. All other vital parameters were within normal limits.

Treatment was started to stabilise his blood sugar levels and correct the sodium deficiency, and he was discharged on July 5. The BRS chief was advised to take rest for a week.

The doctors had told him then that he had to be admitted again for conducting some more investigations.

During his earlier stay in the hospital, KCR had held a meeting with party members, who briefed him on current political developments in the state.

KCR underwent a hip replacement surgery at the same hospital in December 2023 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli.

Harish Rao postpones appearance before Ghose Commission

Meanwhile, Harish Rao postponed his appearance before the P.C. Ghose Commission in view of KCR’s admission to the hospital. The former minister had sought an appointment with the Commission to provide further information.

The commission had given him the appointment at 11 am on Thursday. The BRS leader is expected to seek a fresh appointment with the commission, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) constructed during the BRS rule.

The commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

Harish Rao, who had served as the irrigation and finance minister during the BRS rule, appeared before the commission on June 9. KCR had also deposed before the commission on June 11.