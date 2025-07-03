Hyderabad: KCR admitted in hospital after complaining of weakness

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Thursday night after complaining of general weakness.

Investigations into his health by doctors found KCR to have high blood sugar and low sodium levels, due to which he was admitted. A press release from Dr MV Rao, general physician, said that all other vital parameters are within the normal limits and that the 71-year-old is currently under close observation.

After finding out about his admission, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy also reportedly enquired about KCR’s health and wished for his speedy recovery.

The press release also said that KCR’s condition is currently stable. Prior to this, KCR had undergone surgery after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

He had sustained a fracture after falling at his farmhouse in Erravalli in December of 2023. He was released from the hospital the same month after his surgery. The BRS chief has generally not been seen much in the public after the BRS lost the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections to the Congress.

KCR has since made only a handful of appearances, setting of a lot of speculation. Many expect him to become more active closer to the next elections, while others believe that he will soon pass on the baton to his son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

His last appearance in public was the BRS’ plenary in April this year, which also marked the party’s 25th silver jubilee anniversary. KCR has since then not made any public appearance in rallies.