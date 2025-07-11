Hyderabad schools face demands for holidays on second Saturdays

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad are witnessing a rise in demands for holidays on second Saturdays.

Although the government calendar issued by Telangana mentions that second Saturdays will remain holidays, private and corporate schools continue to function.

Reasons behind Hyderabad schools’ holiday demand

The teachers who are demanding the holidays are of the opinion that they work up to 10 hours daily, and that is the reason Sunday holiday is not sufficient.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a teacher who decided to keep her identity hidden said that schools also give administrative works to be done at home after school hours.

Another teacher also confirmed the same and said when government gives holidays to employees on Saturday, why the same cannot be applicable in schools in Hyderabad.

Representation to School Education Director

According to a report published in Telangana Today, a representation has been submitted to School Education Director Dr. Naveen Nicolas on Thursday complaining that private schools in Hyderabad and other districts are not giving holidays on Saturdays.

The representation was submitted by TPTLF, SFI and DYFI representatives.

Apart from this, student activists demanded a law to curb the fee exploitation by private schools in the state.