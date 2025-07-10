Hyderabad students concerned as US introduces visa integrity fee

Hyderabad: Students from Hyderabad who are planning to study abroad face new financial challenges as the US government introduces a USD 250 Visa Integrity Fee.

The additional cost which is part of President Trump’s newly signed One Big Beautiful Bill Act will significantly increase charges for visas starting 2026.

Security deposit will be refunded

The comprehensive immigration bill which was enacted on July 4 mandates the USD 250 fee for most non-immigrant visas including F/M categories for students.

Unlike standard application fees, the amount acts as a security deposit that may be refunded if applicants comply with strict departure rules.

The total cost for a US student visa from Hyderabad could jump significantly when combined with existing charges.

Also Read Hyderabad’s MJ College of Engineering secures interim relief from HC

US visa fee hike impacts Hyderabad students

Education consultants in Hyderabad report growing anxiety among middle-class families. “The additional USD 250 fee equals over Rs 21,000 – this could force students to reconsider their plans,” said a counselor.

One of the students who was aspiring to study in a US college and is reconsidering alternative options, on the condition of anonymity, said that the new fee is going to add a burden on students.

Another student said that as the refund is not automatic, getting the fee back is questionable. However, it is clearly mentioned that the fee will be refunded if rules are adhered to.

As the fee will increase annually based on inflation, it will add long-term financial pressure.

Possibility of refund

Students may recover the Integrity Fee if they depart the US within 5 days of visa expiration.

However, the complex refund process requires documented proof. Non-compliance forfeits the amount to the US Treasury.

As Hyderabad remains one of the major hubs for US-bound students, the increased fees for visas may impact study abroad trends.