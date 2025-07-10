India’s flavours are taking over the world, one dish at a time. The latest TasteAtlas 2024-25 rankings have revealed the 100 Best Dishes and 100 Best Food Cities in the World, and India has plenty to celebrate. Four beloved Indian dishes have made it to the global top 100, and two of our cities Mumbai and Hyderabad have also earned a proud spot on the culinary world map where Mumbai was ranked 5th, and Hyderabad earned the 50th spot in the list of the “100 Best Food Cities In The World.”

And, A Proud Moment for Hyderabad

Hyderabadi foodies, rejoice! Your beloved Chicken 65 and iconic Hyderabadi Biryani have earned a well-deserved spot on the global culinary map. It’s a proud moment as these flavorful favourites are now officially making the world drool. Here’s a closer look at the dishes that made the foodies across the globe fall in love with Indian food.

29th –Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken)

At a well-deserved 29th place, the ever-popular butter chicken continues to rule hearts. Born in the kitchens of Delhi, this creamy tomato-based curry with tender pieces of chicken is rich, flavourful, and comforting. Its smooth texture and mildly spiced gravy make it a dish loved not just in India, but across continents.

31st – Hyderabadi Biryani

Representing Hyderabad with royal flair, Hyderabadi Biryani proudly takes the 31st spot on the list. Layered with fragrant basmati rice, saffron, caramelized onions, and spiced meat, this dum-cooked biryani is the crown jewel of Hyderabadi cuisine. Tourists, locals, and now the world agree it’s not just food, it’s an emotion.

97th – Chicken 65

Crunchy, spicy, and totally addictive, Chicken 65 grabs the 97th rank. Originating in Chennai, this fiery deep-fried dish is popular in Andhra and Telangana too, often served in local tiffin centres and Irani cafés. The bold red colour, crackling masalas, and juicy chicken bites make it a party in your mouth.

100th – Kheema

Sliding into the 100th spot is the humble yet hearty hKeema. Whether stuffed in samosas, served with pav, or eaten with hot rotis, minced meat cooked in Indian spices has always been a homely favourite. Its simplicity, versatility, and depth of flavour have earned it a place on the global list.

These rankings are more than just numbers; they are proof that Indian cuisine is appreciated worldwide for its bold flavours and cultural richness.

Whether it’s a plate of buttery chicken, a hot Hyderabadi Biryani, a fiery Chicken 65, or comforting Keema, Indian food continues to win hearts and taste buds across the globe. For Hyderabadis, this recognition is a reminder that the world is finally waking up to the magic of our kitchens.

So go ahead, dig in, celebrate, and know that you’re tasting one of the best cuisines on the planet.