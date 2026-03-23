As summer tightens its grip on Hyderabad, the city begins its annual search for relief- chilled and refreshing glasses of something sweet. And in the heart of Old City, just a short walk away from Charminar, one small shop is once again at the centre of this ritual. This legendary refuge for the parched and sweaty is the Matwale Doodh Ghar at Shah Ali Banda.

Established in 1967, this dairy institution is not just a local favourite, it holds the distinction of being one of the first dedicated lassi shops in Hyderabad. For over five decades, the shop has witnessed the city’s summers evolve, yet its recipe remains a cooling constant for generations of Hyderabadis.

A summer classic in Hyderabad

The “special lassi” here is the undisputed king of the menu. Unlike the thinner versions found elsewhere, Matwale Doodh Ghar’s version is a decadent, yoghurt-based masterpiece. Traditionally prepared in heavy vessels to maintain a natural chill, it is engineered to combat a 40°C afternoon. What sets this drink apart is the layering of creamy yoghurt, topped with strawberry ice cream and khoya. It is then finished with a drizzle of rose syrup.

Another bestseller here is the “special falooda”, a colourful alternative to the white lassi. Garnished with rose syrup, natural khoya, and sabja (basil seeds), celebrated in Unani medicine for their natural cooling properties, it serves as both a dessert and a heat remedy.

The legacy of Matwale Doodh Ghar

Matwale Doodh Ghar remains a frantic hub of activity from 10 am until well past midnight. During the peak of the season and even in Ramzan, the small storefront sees locals and tourists standing shoulder-to-shoulder, finding common ground in the relief of a cold glass.

Its reputation for authenticity has made it a favourite across all walks of life, even catching the attention of Tollywood’s elite. The actor Rana Daggubati, known for his deep connection to the Old City’s food culture, has often cited Matwale Doodh Ghar as his final “pit stop” for a cold glass of lassi or falooda after a long night of exploring the city’s culinary trail.

While Hyderabad evolves with modern cafes and global chains, Matwale Doodh Ghar remains a testament to the power of heritage. As the first signs of the March heat arrive, many locals feel that summer has not truly started until they have navigated the narrow lanes for that first, invigorating taste of history.